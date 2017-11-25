1,200-year-old Native American artifacts unearthed in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — An ancient find along the shoreline.

Excavator Tom Maynard has been digging around Connecticut for more than 30 years.

When he stumbled upon Native American artifacts dating back at least 1,200 years, he knew it was a big deal.

“I called Gary and said, ‘I got a good one here,’” said Maynard.

He made the find while clearing land for new home construction on Mohawk Road in Westbrook where Native Americans used to camp.

“There were camps all along the river,” explained amateur archaeologist Gary Nolf.

Longtime archaeology enthusiasts Gary Nolf and Don Rankin were called to collect the artifacts.

“It shows us where the Native Americans were, what they were doing, what they were eating, what they were hunting,” Nolf said.

“This site being a thousand years old, could they have been connected to the Hammonassets, the friendly tribe that lived here? Maybe,” said Rankin.

At least a thousand years ago, this site would’ve been considered a dump site for Native Americans where they left behind hundreds of clam, oyster and whelk shells.

They also found hand-carved spears natives would attach to a bow for hunting.

“We want to know how they lived here, what their family life was like,” explained Rankin.

They hope this discovery of ancient artifacts help them do just that.