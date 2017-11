WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in West Springfield may cause you traffic trouble if you normally drive down Memorial Avenue.

Our 22News crew could see water gushing into the street and a garbage truck that became stuck after part of the roadway gave way.

Memorial Avenue is currently closed to all traffic between Colony Road and River Street while repairs are made.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.