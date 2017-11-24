Turkey Shepherd’s Pie with Buckley Healthcare Center

Buckley HealthCare Center provides a full range of extended health care services designed to maximize the well-being and independence of their patients, and they also have a delicious restaurant for both residents and visitors! Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make a Turkey Shepherd’s Pie to put all your Thanksgiving leftovers to use!

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup turkey stock

1 cup gravy

1 cup assorted veg (roasted butternut squash)

1 cups pulled turkey

1 ½ – 2 cups mashed potatoes

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°.

2. Pour the gravy & stock in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it comes to a bubble.

3. Over med-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon EVOO, one turn of the pan, and saute vegetables until softened, about 3-5 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the turkey & gravy mixture to the vegetables. Toss to coat.

4. Pour Shepherd’s Pie filling in a casserole dish & top with potatoes.

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown & bubbly.

