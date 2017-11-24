Tower Square hosting events to keep local residents in holiday spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the Parade of the Big Balloons, Tower Square provided the crowd with entertainment in keeping with the holiday spirit.

Like a scene out of a Christmas Carol, Tower Square was filled with holiday season entertainment. A continuation of the cheerful mood the parade had set.

IRIS Copsok of Springfield told 22News, “I think it’s absolutely wonderful for the children, it’s great.”

“The kids enjoy it, it’s something to do with them after thanksgiving day,” said Nancy Medina.

Many parade goers at Tower Square would get on line to be among the first to admire 134 decorated Christmas trees which comprised the 17th annual Springfield Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees.