Thousands bring in the holidays with Festival of Trees in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people attended the parade of big balloons in downtown Springfield Friday.

Many of those attendees visited the Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees at Tower Square afterward.

The long line formed quickly for the start of the 17th annual tree festival. Families looked at the 134 beautifully decorated trees that will remain on display through December 10.

“Oh they’re beautiful and I let the kids pick their favorite ones,” said Christina Blake. “They’ll pick their favorite, maybe we’ll win.”

Each of the 134 trees will be raffled off on December 10, the last day of the tree festival.

The thousands of dollars raised help support the programs of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club.