Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn to Skate program begins on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday afternoon, November 25th, the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn to Skate program begins.

In its 21st year, Learn to Skate is a program where Springfield Police Officers teach kids of all ages how to ice skate.

The program is completely free of charge, including skate rental, ice time and instruction. They only ask that children bring a properly fitted bike or hockey helmet and gloves to keep their hands warm.

The Learn to Skate program runs every Saturday from November 25th through January 6th from 3pm-4pm at Cyr Arena in Forest Park. They ask that children arrive by 2:30pm.

This program is open to all children, not just Springfield residents.

