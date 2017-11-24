Six Flags New England launches new holiday festival

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England will launch its brand new holiday festival, Holiday in the Park®, on Friday, with a special tree lighting ceremony.

More than one million dazzling LED lights, beautiful Christmas trees, thrilling rides, enchanting shows and state-of-the-art decor will create the perfect magical atmosphere this holiday season.

To kick off the inaugural event, the Agawam Fire Department will light the park’s five story Kringle Lane Tree at 5:00 p.m. Santa will make his grand debut at Six Flags New England via an Agawam Fire Truck lit with sounds and sirens to excite the crowed.

“The Agawam Fire Department is thrilled to have the honor of kicking off the Six Flags holiday season by lighting their Christmas tree! We hope that Six Flags staff and guests, and the entire community, enjoy a safe and happy holiday,” said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois.

