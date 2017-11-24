Shoppers embrace low nighttime temperatures for Black Friday deals

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday deals advertised at the Kohl’s location in West Springfield drew hundreds of shoppers out of their warm homes to stand in the cold for hours because Massachusetts blue laws don’t allow stores to open until midnight.

More than 700 shoppers rushed into the store once the doors finally opened at 1 a.m. Although some were sleep deprived, they said it’s a tradition they couldn’t break.

“I’ve been probably doing it six, seven years now,” Southwick resident Jake Hough said. “Just going out with my mom, picking stuff out that I like and helping her out.”

The National Retail Federation estimates that 115 million people across the country will be shopping this Black Friday. But Kohl’s assistant manager Mohammed Abbasi told 22News their prepared to handle these crowds.

“We have actually been getting ready for this kind of a this big event weeks ago,” Abbasi explained. “And we wanted to make sure that we have everything we have been advertising and we keep it full and in stock. And we have been having those Black Friday deals available online as well.”

Kohl’s is one of many big retail giants providing these deals online so customers don’t have to leave the comfort of their homes for discounts.

The National Retail Federation also expects at least 78 million people to shop online for Cyber Monday this year.