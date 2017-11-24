Residents suspecting vandalism in knocked over headstones at Springfield cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a place people come to remember lost ones. But now some residents are concerned someone may be vandalizing these burial sites.

22News went to St. Michael’s Cemetery in Springfield and found a total of eight headstones knocked over.

Four headstones were knocked over in in the St. Bernadette parcel, all located within a few plots of each other. In the next parcel over, another four headstones were out of place.

One woman came to visit several family members graves when she saw the tipped stones. She thinks this could be an act of vandalism.

“I came up here to pay my respects and put up Christmas decorations,” she said. “I came up and I’m brokenhearted that anyone would touch a stone. I just think the whole thing is totally disgusting.”

According to Diocese of Springfield Communications Secretary Mark Dupont, cemetery staff members reported the incident to police on Wednesday. They believe it happened at the beginning of the week.

Cemetery staff members are in the process of getting the stones fixed and plan to have them back in place at some point next week.