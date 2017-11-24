Ready, set, shop! Black Friday shopping frenzy at local stores

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Black Friday- the biggest shopping day of the year, and millions of people across the country have already set out to find doorbuster deals.

At Kohl’s in West Springfield, the doors were open at 1:00 A.M., but shoppers were eager to land their hands on the best deals, and had lined up outside for hours in the cold before store staff was able to let them in.

Over the holiday weekend, millions of people across the country are planning to shop, but Friday itself will see the most shoppers, with 115 million expected to hit the shopping malls and stand-alone stores.

Massachusetts is one of three states that prohibit stores from opening on Thanksgiving Day, but shoppers here seem to be making up for lost time. Those who just could not wait for sales crossed the state line into Connecticut Thursday to stock-up on doorbuster deals.