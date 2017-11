ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Fire crews in Enfield, Connecticut put out a fire at a house in the town’s Thompsonville neighborhood early Friday morning.

A fire lieutenant at the site of the fire on Alden Avenue told 22News that an unknown number of people were taken to the hosptial, but they are all expected to be okay.

There is no word at this time on whether residents will be allowed to return home.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.