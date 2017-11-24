Near-record attendance for Bright Nights opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Opening night for Bright Nights at Forest Park truly sparkled this year, with near-record attendance.

Judy Matt, President of the Spirit of Springfield, told 22News that Wednesday night’s attendance was the second-highest in the display’s history- only the first opening night in 1995 saw more people coming in.

Matt said that a total of 1,478 cars passed through the front gates of Forest Park to see Seussland, Santa’s Magical Forest, the leaping reindeer, and the other lighting displays.

Bright Nights at Forest Park continues through January 1.