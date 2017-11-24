Over 160 million people expected to shop this holiday weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a busy Black Friday for retailers across the country.

Khols will be open nearly 24 hours straight on Friday as Black Friday kicks-off the busiest shopping weekend of the year. People were lined up.

22News was outside of Khols at 10 p.m. on Thursday and there were already customers lined up before doors opened at 1 a.m.

It will be a busy weekend for retailers, more than 160 million people are planning to shop this holiday weekend according to the National Retail Federation.

That includes 115 million expected to shop on Friday on Black Friday and 78 million on Cyber Monday.

Khols will be open until midnight Friday before opening back up at 7 a.m. Saturday.