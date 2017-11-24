Local families shopping for Christmas trees as holiday season starts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was a popular day to pick up Christmas trees in western Massachusetts.

Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee has been open for the season since September, but Friday was the start of the Christmas season for many families in western Massachusetts.

The farm’s owner said Friday is traditionally a big day for families to pick up their trees.

“We were gangbusters today definitely,” said Susan Lopes. “There’s a tradition around here with a lot of our customers, especially our tagging customers, who have tagged a tree a couple months ago. A good many of them told us they would see us the day after thanksgiving, and they were here in droves today.”

Despite Christmas tree shortages in other parts of the country, Paul Bunyan’s Farm said they have plenty of trees this holiday season.