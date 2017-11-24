InFocus: Organizing year end finances

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The winter holidays are fast approaching and people are busy preparing for festivities,so the last thing on most people’s minds is preparing to file income tax returns.

This Sunday on 22News InFocus, we have financial professionals who will provide information on tax preparation and how to get your personal finances in order.

We’ll be discussing the checklist needed to organize your paperwork for filing taxes, as well as determining what credits and deductions you may be eligible to declare.

You’ll also learn about the most effective ways to create and stick to a budget, the importance of checking your credit report, and ways to protect yourself from identity theft.

You can watch 22News InFocus this Sunday at noon

