Hundreds attend holiday family event at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family fun alternative to holiday shopping Friday night at Springfield Museums.

Hundreds filled the quadrangle area for a lighting of the trees and live music. The illuminated trees lined the quad.

They also offered a train that gave rides around the quadrangle. Parents spent quality time that had nothing to do with shopping.

One resident brought her niece to the events to get into the holiday spirit.

“She’s loving it,” Carlee Santaniello of West Springfield told 22News. “She got to see all the Dr. Seuss stuff too, she got to see Santa.”

There will be more holiday related events happening all holiday season long.