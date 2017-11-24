Holiday deals continuing online on Cyber Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend is the busiest shopping weekend of the year for retailers.

While millions of people shopped in-store Friday, the official start of “Cyber Monday” is only a few days away. According to the National Retail Federation, more people will be shopping in person this weekend, with more than 100 million expected to shop Friday alone.

Around 78 million people are expected to shop online on Cyber Monday, but some shoppers said they take advantage of promotions in store and online.

“We actually started Cyber Monday shopping last week, so we’ve done a little bit of both,” Jennie Gabrielson of Windsor Locks, CT, told 22News. “From previous experience, I don’t think Cyber Monday deals are any better or worse than Black Friday. I think it’s all just a continuation.”

The National Retail Federation found that nearly 70 percent of Americans plan on shopping this holiday weekend.