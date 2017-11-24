“Feztive” Christmas trees drawing visitors to annual event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of dazzling Christmas trees decked out with holiday season ornaments are attracting a crowd at the Melha Shrine Center in Springfield.

It’s the seventh annual “Feztival” of trees.

Sixty-three trees to be exact that the public can enjoy through December 2. The money raised from visitors helps support the projects that the Shriners sustain in western Massachusetts.

“The money we raise here goes to the Melha Shriners to continue the good work that we do, to support Shiners Hospital in Springfield,” Bill Faust told 22News.

And on the final day of “Feztival,” December 2, the Melha Shriners will raffle off each of the 63 decorated Christmas trees.