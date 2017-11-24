Father and son arrested for disorderly conduct and OUI in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After a car accident in Ludlow on Thursday night, Tyrone A. Sanders Jr. and Tyrone A. Sanders Sr. of Springfield have both been arrested, for drunk driving and disorderly conduct, respectively.

Ludlow Police Sergeant Daniel J. Valadas told 22News that Officer John Wielblad of the Ludlow Police Department was called to the scene of a traffic accident on Putts Bridge by the intersection of East and Center Streets. When he arrived, he discovered two vehicles that had sustained substantial damage from a rear-end traffic accident. Two motor vehicles and three people were involved in the accident.

While investigating the incident, Tyrone A. Sanders Jr., the operator of a Nissan Rogue, was found to be intoxicated and impaired due to liquor. He was placed into custody and booked at the Ludlow Police Department. He was later released on bail, and is charged with OUI Liquor Second Offense, Operating to Endanger, Negligent Operation, and additional charges.

During the accident investigation, Tyrone A. Sanders Sr., who was the passenger in the Nissan Rogue, became dangerously hostile towards the officers on the scene, and was subsequently arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest. He was also transported to and booked at the Ludlow Police Department, and has been released on bail.

Both men are set to appear in Palmer District Court.