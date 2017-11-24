Ethics Commission investigating revisions to police report

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ Ethics Commission has launched an investigation into the former boss of Massachusetts State Police’s ordering of troopers to scrub embarrassing information in a police report about a judge’s daughter.

The head of the state police union confirmed to The Boston Globe that ethics investigators have interviewed the two troopers who say Former Police Superintendent Richard McKeon ordered them to alter the police report. McKeon and his chief deputy abruptly retired earlier this month after the troopers filed lawsuits against him.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the new State Police Superintendent Col. Kerry Gilpin have also separately said that they are investigating the incident.

The judge’s daughter was arrested when she failed sobriety tests after a traffic crash. Alli Bibaud (BEE’-boh) pleaded guilty this month to drunken driving and negligent operation charges.

