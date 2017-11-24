December weather preview

December is just one week away, and Nick Bannin has a preview of what kind of weather to expect;

Average high temperatures for December and January keep dropping:

December 1st: 42 degrees

December 15th: 36 degrees

January 1st: 34 degrees

January 15th: 31 degrees

Mid January is typically our coldest time of year here in Western Massachusetts, but what about this December?

The outlook from the climate prediction center for the first week of December appears warmer than average for the middle and eastern portions of the country, while at the same point looking drier in states along the East coast, which would lower our rain/snow chances. Just because the month looks to start dry and mild doesn’t mean that it lasts.

Other indications suggest the middle of December weather might start getting more active and possibly wintry.