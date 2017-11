SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s annual Parade of the Big Balloons stepped-off at 11 Friday morning.

The Cat in the Hat, Peppa Pig, Strawberry Shortcake, and other giant inflatables paraded down Main Street from Lyman Street down to Locust Street in the South End.

Santa Claus gave a wave above the crowd aboard the Springfield Fire Department’s Ladder 1.

22News reporter Sy Becker will bring you all the sights and sounds of the parade tonight on 22News starting at 5.