Christmas tree raffle hopes to raise funds for arts education

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Tis the season to put up a Christmas tree and spend time with family and friends. If you’re still looking for a festive tree, The Red Thread Network for the arts is raffling off fully decorated trees of all shapes and sizes.

It’s all to raise funds to support children’s art classes and adult art education in West Springfield. Many of their classes are subsidized and offered at low cost to participants.

22News spoke with co-founders Jane Barrientos and Christine Costanzi who have seen the positive impact of art on the community.

“I think the art’s important because it’s a way to be creative,” Costanzi explained. “I think it broadens everybody’s sense and… makes a stronger community.”

Raffle tickets cost $10 for a sheet of 25 and are available at Balise Toyota, where you can also see the Christmas trees to be raffled. The trees will be raffled off on December 10th.