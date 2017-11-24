Chicopee Public Safety officers to receive training on Next-Gen 911 system

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public Safety officers in Chicopee will be receiving new training for a more advanced 911 system.

The Chicopee Police Department received a state 911 grant of more than $200,000 to train on dispatch protocols and the new Next-Gen 911 system.



The Next-Gen 911 system is now being implemented at the Public Safety complex in Chicopee.

Next-Gen 911 will use geographic data from callers to more accurately pinpoint which public safety answering point should be taking the call.

The new system comes with the ability to connect to other next generation 911 systems, and also allows residents to contact 911 call centers via text. One man said these options help safety keep up with technology.



“The majority of society has cell phones, so it’s an easier way of communicating to 911,” said Juan Anderson-Burgos of Springfield.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos presented the grant to the City Council during the week.

All officers in the Chicopee Police Department will be trained on the state’s 911 Department emergency procedure and protocol.



The grant will also provide for dispatch training for the city’s fire department.