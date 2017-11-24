Busy day after Thanksgiving for Christmas tree farms

CHICOPEE, Mass.—The day after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for Christmas tree farmers as many residents pick or cut down a fresh fir on this day.

In just one month, many families will gather around the Christmas tree to open presents and spend time with loved ones. It’s a annual tradition many people have known since childhood.

“The holiday always seemed to be centered around either decorating the tree or being around it on Christmas eve or Christmas Day. It was always a big part of the holiday,” South Hadley resident Ryan Moore said.

The Moore family cut down their Christmas tree at Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery on Fuller Road in Chicopee. This is the first year they’ve come out to cut a tree with their little one and they hope to make it a family tradition.

Christmas tree season provides hundreds of seasonal jobs in Massachusetts but some tree farmers work year round. It can take up to ten years to grow a Christmas tree ready to put in your home.

Governor Baker declared November 24, 2017 as “Green Friday,” encouraging people to support family-operated Christmas tree farmers, like Susan Lopes, owner of Paul Bunyan’s.

“Everybody who walks through our door has a smile on their face so it’s a happy place to be so we’re very grateful to governor baker for paying attention and drawing attention to us hardworking Christmas tree growers,” Lopes told 22News.

If you haven’t gotten a tree yet, it’s still not too late. Lopes said fraser fir will hold the heaviest ornaments. Other trees like balsam fir are the most fragrant.

Many farms are still selling fresh trees of all shapes, sizes and varieties that they’ve harvested for you.