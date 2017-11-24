Big Balloons prepared for annual parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of work goes into putting the annual Parade of the Big Balloons together, and part of that is preparing the balloons themselves.

Friday morning, workers were busy inflating the Cat in the Hat and the other giant balloons along Lyman Street, near the start of the parade route. Hundreds of volunteer “wranglers” are needed to guide those balloons down Main Street.

The Parade of the Big Balloons is an annual holiday tradition, which draws thousands of people to downtown Springfield.

The festivities step off from Main and Lyman Streets at 11:00 A.M., and the parade makes its way down Main Street through downtown and the South End, finishing up at Main and Locust Streets.

The event is one of the major productions put on each year by the Spirit of Springfield.