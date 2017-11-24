The best part about Thanksgiving is the food, but the second best part are the leftovers. Here to show us how to make an “After Thanksgiving” chowder is Betty Rosbottom, author of “Soup Nights.”

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped celery

2 cups (about 3/4 pd) cubed sweet potato cut into 1/2 inch dice (see market note)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp flour

4 cups chicken or turkey broth

1/2 tsp dried rubbed sage

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1 1/2 cups Half-and-Half

2 to 2 1/2 cups roasted turkey, cut into 1/2-inch dice

Fresh sage and thyme sprigs, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

1. In a large, heavy pot set over medium heat, sauté the bacon until browned and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to drain on paper towels. Crumble it coarsely and set aside. Leave 2 tablespoons of drippings in the pan and discard the rest.

2. Add onion and celery to the pot, and sauté, stirring, 2 minutes. Then add the sweet potatoes, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring, until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over vegetables and stir constantly to cook the flour for 1 1/2 minutes.

3. Add broth, sage, and thyme and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat and cook at a simmer until the vegetables are tender, but not mushy, about 10 minutes.

4. Whisk in Half-and-Half, bring the soup to a simmer, and cook 1 minute. Add turkey and cook to heat through, about 2 minutes. Taste and season the chowder with more salt and pepper if needed. (The chowder can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cook to this stage, then cool, cover, and refrigerate. Reheat over medium heat, stirring often.)

5. Ladle the chowder into bowls. Garnish each serving with crumbled bacon and, if desired, with a fresh sage and thyme sprig.

Serves: 6