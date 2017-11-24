70 cats adopted during Dakin’s Black fur-iday event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday was also observed on Friday at the Dakin Humane Society Shelters in Springfield and Leverett.

Dakin called the event “Black Fur-iday.” Animal lovers were encouraged to pay just five dollars to adopt an adult cat to give these animals a good home.

Adam Romaniak of Springfield told 22News, “it needs a home, it needs love. So I came here today. I got myself a five dollar, five year old cat and I think it’s going to work out great.”

Seventy-eight cats were adopted at Dakin during last year’s day after Thanksgiving adoption event.

This year, 70 were adopted.