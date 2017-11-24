2 Stoneham Police officers help deliver baby at home on Thanksgiving Day

STONEHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Stoneham Police officers helped a woman deliver her third child at a home on Pleasant Street in Stoneham Thanksgiving Day.

Chief James McIntyre of the Stoneham Police Department told 22News in a news release that calls about a woman in labor at her home came in around 10:58 p.m. Thursday.

Chief McIntyre said when the two officers arrived at the location, they realized the woman had already gone into labor.

Chief McIntyre said the officers began providing aid after realizing she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital.

The officers helped the woman onto her back and propped her up with pillows before delivering a healthy baby boy.

“I’m proud of Officers Murphy and Colotti for their calm and professional response last night,” Chief McIntyre said. “This isn’t something that happens every day, and I want to congratulate the new mother and father on the birth of their son.”

Fire crews and ambulance services arrived at the woman’s home on Pleasant Street afterwards and took her and her healthy newborn son to Winchester Hospital.

Police visited the family on Friday and both mother and son are continuing to do well, Chief McIntyre said.