Will Western Massachusetts have a white Christmas?

It was a chilly Thanksgiving, and winter is now less than a month away.

According to 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin, our chances of snow on Christmas aren’t looking too great;

Autumn in Western Massachusetts hasn’t been very snowy at all. We would typically get very little snow in October, but by the end of this month we should have had 2.5 inches of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley, and we haven’t got anywhere close to that yet. We get the majority of our snowfall from December through February.

When do we typically get our first measurable snow of 10 inches or more? In the lower Pioneer Valley that usually happens in the first half of November, so we’re running late. In most of Franklin County and into the hills west of the Connecticut River we usually get our first measurable snow in October. Many of these areas have had a light accumulation by now, but so far no measurable snow in the lower Pioneer Valley.

As far as a white Christmas? Technically a white Christmas means an inch of snow on the ground or falling on Christmas day. Our chances for this in the lower Pioneer Valley are a little less than 50% based on past Christmas’. You’re much more likely to have a white Christmas in the hills west of the Connecticut River, especially in northern Berkshire County where the odds approach 90%.

White Christmas’ are almost a guarantee in northern New England.