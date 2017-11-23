West Springfield rolls past Agawam in annual Thanksgiving game

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Terriers beat their longtime rivals, the Agawam Brownies, at Agawam High School this year 34-0.

West Springfield was expected to win this non-conference game after going 12-1 this season.

We spoke with Jack Rioni who grew up in West Side but has lived in Agawam for decades.

“I got out of the Navy in 1961,” Rioni said. “I’ve not missed an Agawam-West Side game since then. Used to come with my father-in-law before he passed away and then when my son was a little boy, he came with me. Last year, I was here with my great-grandson!”

For many fans, it just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the tradition of starting it off at a local football game.