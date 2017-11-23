Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless held at church in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Many homeless people were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinners at multiple Western Massachusetts churches on Thursday.

One of those churches was First Congregational church in Amherst, which continued its more than 30 year tradition of inviting members of the homeless community for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Several dozen homeless men and women accepted the invitation.

It was a meaningful gathering for people who have spent so much of their lives on the street.

Paul Scace, a homeless man from Amherst, said he appreciates the work of the volunteers.

“I’m grateful for it, I’m thankful for what they do to help us out,” Scace said.

Dinner was prepared by volunteers from throughout the Amherst area, many of whom were the same volunteers from previous Thanksgiving dinners at the church.