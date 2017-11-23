“Stuffing the Pantry” 5K run/walk raises money for the homeless and hungry

More than one thousand men and women gathered at the American Saw Company grounds in East Longmeadow for the the Stuffing the Pantry 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk on Thanksgiving morning.

The event happens every year, and raises money to aid the hungry, homeless, and disadvantaged in the area.

The money raised will go towards helping the Springfield Open Pantry serve free Thanksgiving dinners later in the day.

Marvin Howard, an 81-year-old resident of Agawam, has been the 5K’s most senior participant for years.

“I’ve done this every year they’ve had it,” Howard said. “I think I’ve done this race for the past 20 years on Thanksgiving morning and it’s kind of what I do. I run about five or six miles a day.”