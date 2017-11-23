Stuffing the Pantry 5K Run/Walk draws big crowd

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hours before the Springfield Open Pantry served Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless and the lonely, the Stuffing the Pantry 5K Run/Walk was raising money for the organization.

More than 1,000 men and women gathered at the Lenox American Saw Company grounds in East Longmeadow for the Thanksgiving morning event.

For years, 81-year-old Marvin Howard of Agawam has been the 5K’s most senior participant.

“Because I’ve done this every year they’ve had it,” said Howard. “I think I’ve done this race for the past 20 years on Thanksgiving morning and it’s kind of what I do. I run about five or six miles a day.”

And like so many others who ran the 5K Thanksgiving morning race, 81-year-old Marvin Howard said he worked up a good appetite for the Turkey dinner that would come later in the day.