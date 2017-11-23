South Hadley defeats Holyoke in their first Thanksgiving match-up

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and South Hadley’s high school football teams have traditionally played Chicopee High School and Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Thanksgiving. But this year it was different.

South Hadley played Holyoke at 10 a.m. Thursday on their home field, starting a new rivalry. Fans from both sides told 22News that they think this new tradition is something they will look forward to.

“It’s going to be a great new tradition,” Holyoke athletics director Melanie Martin said. “I think our two school systems will run this long maybe 100, 150 years like the Chicopee [High] and Chicopee Comp’s one.”

“I grew up in Holyoke, [but] I did go to Holyoke Catholic,” South Haldey resident Dan Moore said. “It’s exciting anyway to have Holyoke here and they have always had a good team. So it’s a close game, and an exciting game.”

At the end of the game, South Hadley walked away victorious, defeating Holyoke 31-21.