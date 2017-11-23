Remember to keep your drains grease-free this Thanksgiving

As another holiday season arrives, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission wishes to remind the public about the proper disposal of FOG (Fats, Oils and Grease). During the holiday season, the risk of sewer backups as a result of FOG is heightened because of the additional cooking that takes place for holiday celebrations.

When washed down the sink or toilet, FOG sticks to the inside of sewer pipes and builds up, causing sewer backups into homes, apartments, and businesses. Sewer backups are costly to repair and present a significant public health risk.

Here are some simple steps residents can take to help prevent sewer backups:

NEVER:

1) Never pour grease or dairy products down indoor sink drains or outdoor storm drains.

2) Never use the toilet to dispose of food grease or scraps, sanitary items, diapers, or towels.

3) Never flush ‘disposable’ or ‘flushable’ wipes – they do not dissolve and cause clogs.

ALWAYS:

1) Always dispose of cooled cooking grease into a container with a lid. You can use a coffee can, glass jar, or metal food can and store it in the refrigerator. When the container is full, throw it in the garbage and re-use the lid.

2) Always scrape food scraps from dirty dishes and pans into the trash can before washing.

3) Always use a paper towel or a scraper to remove residual grease from dishes and pans prior to washing.

4) Always use a sink strainer to catch food scraps, and empty into the garbage.

5) Minimize the use of the garbage disposal – it does not eliminate grease, and FOG still goes into the pipes.

More information on the impacts of FOG and techniques to keep FOG out of the sewer system are available at: http://waterandsewer.org/education-and-community/fats-oils-and-grease-fog/.