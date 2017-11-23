Police: Man “seriously injured” after ATV accident in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was seriously hurt after an ATV accident on Birch Circle in Chester Thursday night, police say.

State Police Trooper Michael O’Neil told 22News the man who was operating the ATV was “seriously injured” and that emergency responders are waiting for a life flight helicopter to fly him to a local hospital with a trauma center.

Trooper O’Neil said calls about the accident came in around 6:45 p.m. O’Neil added that the Russel State Police are assisting Environmental Police and fire crews at the location.

Chester Assistant Fire Chief Henry Fristik told 22News, the man was flown to Baystate Medical Center by a life flight helicopter from Barnes Airport in Westfield.

Fristik said the man’s condition is currently unknown.

Police are working to figure out what lead to this accident.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.