Pilot found dead after plane crash in Vermont

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WWLP) – The pilot of a small plane that took off from Pittsfield and crashed in central Vermont Wednesday night has died.

The Cessna had taken off from Pittsfield Municipal Airport, bound for the state airport in Middlebury, Vermont. According to a Vermont State Police news release, police in the town of Pittsford, just north of Rutland, received a call just after 5:00 P.M. about a plane flying low, which was followed by a loud noise.

An initial investigation by police, along with the FAA and Vermont Civil Air Patrol found no evidence of unaccounted aircraft in the area, or a distress signal.

At about 10:30 P.M., however, state police were informed that a plane that was due to arrive at Middlebury State Airport from Massachusetts had not come in. The FAA told the Associated Press that the pilot did not have a flight plan, was flying on visual flight rules, and was not receiving air traffic control service.

Search parties were called out to the area, and Thursday, Vermont State Police say that they discovered the plane, and that the pilot has died.

The pilot’s identity is not being released at this time, but more information is expected during a news conference later in the day on Thursday. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.