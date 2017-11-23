Parade of the Big Balloons will take place Friday in Springfield

While New York is cleaning up from the Macy’s parade, Springfield is getting ready for the annual Parade of the Big Balloons!

The Cat in the Hat, Peppa Pig, Strawberry Shortcake, and other giant inflatables will delight the crowds lining Main Street from Lyman Street to Locust Street.

More than 200 “wranglers” will guide the balloons from downtown to the South End.

Santa Claus will wave from above the crowd aboard the Springfield Fire Department’s Ladder 1.

The parade will step-off at 11:00 A.M on Friday, November 24th.