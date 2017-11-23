Northampton Blue Devils defeats Easthampton Eagles 31-12

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Blue Devils defeated the Easthampton Eagles in a Hampshire County rivalry game on Thanksgiving Day. The final score was 31-12.

The game started at 10 a.m. and was held at Northampton High School. Crowds of maroon and blue gathered in the stands to cheer on their teams with the hope of taking home a Thanksgiving win.

Fans from both teams told 22News that it was great being able to share their love for this sport surrounded by people they care about on Thanksgiving.

“I graduated two years ago and this is my second time coming back to this game,” Easthampton alumus Kamil Bak said. “It’s bringing back some memories of playing here my senior year and it’s pretty great.”

Former Northampton Coach Ken O’Brien said that seeing some of his former players at the game was a great feeling.

“That’s why people come out Thanksgiving Day,” O’Brien said. “I call them the has-beens, you know, the old timers. The kids you coached who are now with their sons and daughters.”

Some of the youngest football fans were among the crowds at today’s game showing their support on what was a chilly morning.