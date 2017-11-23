New head of Massachusetts State Police appoints deputy

(WWLP) – On Thursday, the new head of the Massachusetts State Police appointed a deputy.

Colonel Kerry Gilpin promoted Lieutenant Colonel Barry O’Brien to serve as her second-in-command.

Governor Charlie Baker appointed Gilpin to run the agency after Colonel Richard McKeon and his deputy, Francis Hughes, abruptly retired earlier this month.

The two stepped aside amid accusations that McKeon had ordered a trooper to alter embarrassing information from a report to protect the judge and his daughter.

Gilpin says her office is investigating.