Minnechaug Falcons win Thanksgiving Day game

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – While many families are inside staying warm for Thanksgiving, some families braved the chilly weather to watch some football for the holiday.

The Minnechaug Falcons took on the Westfield Bombers at their home field in Wilbraham.

Dozens of fans came out to support their favorite team. Wilbraham resident Justin Siekierski came to watch and support the Falcons, a team he played on back in 2009.

He told 22News this is his first thanksgiving day game in a while, but he’s glad to be back.

“Just came back to support the team, support coach. It’s Coach Allosso’s, I believe, 10 year here so just always glad to come back, see people in the community,” said Siekierski.

It was a close game, but the Minnechaug Falcons came out on top 19 to 18.