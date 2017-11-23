Shoppers waiting for Black Friday to officially begin in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers are still waiting for Black Friday to start in Massachusetts, but in Connecticut the bargains began hours ago.



There are already long lines outside of the Kohls in West Springfield.

The doors to Best Buy in Enfield didn’t open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but that didn’t keep shoppers away from lining up outside, some of them waiting hours for the shopping to start.



Customers came out early in the hopes of getting some of the best bargains Black Friday had to offer before stores ran out.

Some families fanned out across different locations just to make sure they didn’t miss a deal.

“We did eat dinner, we ate dinner early, but then, we’re looking for TVs,” said Yvonne Coachman Francis of Windsor, CT. “It was better for us to just go ahead, conquer and say, a couple of us go here, and my brother is over at target. We had to in order for it to work.”

Across the country, plenty of people filled their stomachs and their shopping carts this Thanksgiving.



According to the National Retail Federation, this year 32 million people will shop on Thanksgiving, and more than 100 million on Black Friday.

For some first time Black Friday shoppers, the crowds came as a surprise.

“Shocking, because I didn’t notice it was going to be this long,” Victor Ramos told 22News. “Not sure how much longer it’s going to be.”



Despite the crowds outside, inside of the store was relatively calm, with Best Buy staff cycling customers in in groups of 50.



Shoppers said for the savings, it was well worth the wait.

In Massachusetts there’s still two hours left until Black Friday shopping officially begins.