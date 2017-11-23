Massachusetts shoppers get an early start on Black Friday in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday shopping starts earlier and earlier, but not in Massachusetts.

The state’s ‘Blue Laws’ say retail stores cannot open on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, but across the state line in Connecticut, stores opened their doors at 5 p.m. this Thanksgiving.

Many Massachusetts shoppers made the trip to Connecticut early Thursday evening.

Kelby Maldonado of Holyoke told 22News, the earlier opening means customers can arrive more spread out, but the midnight opening in Massachusetts can make for a rush of customers.

“Everybody is eating turkey right now, so we coming here it’s not too many people, but when you go over there at midnight that’s crazy,” Maldonado said. “If they can change it it is better. I wish they would do it.”

Some Connecticut retailers will close at 1 a.m. Friday, before opening back up at 8 a.m.