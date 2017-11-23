Ludlow Police seize 200 pot plants in suspected grow house bust

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow Police seized more than 125 pounds of marijuana and more than $11,000 in cash when they raided a suspected “grow house” Wednesday night.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News the grow house raid stemmed from a traffic stop that turned into a drug arrest.

“They found cultivation materials in the car, which provided probable cause for the search warrant at 10 Warren Street,” Sgt. Valadas told 22News.

Aside from the cultivation materials, police also seized a quantity of cash and more than two pounds of pot during the traffic stop.

Police arrested two men; Kelton Westley of Chicopee, and Joel Torres of Springfield.

Sgt. Valadas said when Police raided 10 Warren Street, they discovered a large grow operation. They seized 200 marijuana plants in the house. The plants were included in a total weight of more than 125 lbs. of pot. Police also seized $11,600 in cash.

Westley and Torres were charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Marijuana.

Westley is being held on $25,000 bail. Torres is being held on $15,000 bail.

Both men will likely be arraigned in Palmer District Court once it re-opens after the holiday.