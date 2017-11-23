Ludlow Lions beat Palmer Panthers 12-0, in holiday football game

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of high school football teams took the field on Thanksgiving Day from all over western Massachusetts.

For many families, this Thanksgiving Day game between the Ludlow Lions and the Palmer Panthers is a tradition. Of course it’s about the football, but also coming together for the holiday.



It’s a Thanksgiving Day tradition for dozens of Hampden County residents, and family.



The Ludlow Lions took on the Palmer Panthers on their home field Thursday cheered on by a packed stadium of fans, cheerleaders, the band and family members.



Ludlow alumni Kyle Medeiros graduated in 2014, and still comes back to watch the games at a field he and his older brother used to play on.



Medeiros was the Lion’s captain his senior year.



“When you think of Thanksgiving, you think football and food so nothing better than being here and watching my old team play,” Medeiros told 22News.

The home team took a victory at Thursday’s game with the Lions beating the Panthers 12 to zero.

