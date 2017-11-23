Longmeadow prevails over East Longmeadow in yearly battle

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s one of the biggest rivalries in western Massachusetts: The battle of the Longmeadows.

This year, the East Longmeadow Spartans played the Longmeadow Lancers at Longmeadow High School.

Longmeadow won last year so they had the Thanksgiving trophy coming into the game, and they managed to hold on to it for another year.

The Lancers defeated the Spartans by a score of 45-20.

22News spoke with Max Rye, a Longmeadow football alum who said this day is all about tradition.

“It’s a great tradition that we have here,” Rye said. “I love just seeing all my old friends, watching the kids I used to play with, seeing all the coaches.”

For the teams, alumni said this is the most passionate game of the year, even though it comes after playoffs.

