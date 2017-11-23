Local Thanksgiving Football Games

Here’s a complete list of all the Western Massachusetts high school football games taking place on Thanksgiving Day:
West Springfield Terriers @ Agawam Brownies 10:00AM
Location: Agawam High School
East Longmeadow Spartans @ Longmeadow Lancers 10:00AM
Location: Longmeadow High School
Easthampton @ Northampton 10:00AM
Location: Northampton High School
Palmer Panthers @ Ludlow Lions 10:00AM
Location: Ludlow High School
Belchertown Orioles @ Pathfinder Pioneers 10:00AM
Location: St. Joseph’s Field 4080 Pine Street, Thorndike, MA
Athol Red Raiders @ Mahar Regional Senators 10:00AM
Location: Mahar Regional High School
Holyoke Knights @ South Hadley Tigers 10:00AM
Location: South Hadley High School
Franklin Tech Eagles @ Pioneer Valley Regional Panthers 10:00AM
Location: Pioneer Valley Regional School
Westfield Bombers @ Minnechaug Regional Falcons 10:00AM
Location: Minnechaug Regional High School
Chicopee Pacers @ Chicopee Comp Colts 10:30AM
Location: Chicopee Comprehensive High School
Greenfield Green Wave @ Turners Falls 10:30AM
Location: Turners Falls High School
Show up to support your local team!