Local Thanksgiving Football Games

Here’s a complete list of all the Western Massachusetts high school football games taking place on Thanksgiving Day:

West Springfield Terriers @ Agawam Brownies 10:00AM

                Location: Agawam High School

East Longmeadow Spartans @ Longmeadow Lancers 10:00AM

                Location: Longmeadow High School

Easthampton @ Northampton 10:00AM

                Location: Northampton High School

Palmer Panthers @ Ludlow Lions 10:00AM

                Location: Ludlow High School

Belchertown Orioles @ Pathfinder Pioneers 10:00AM

                Location: St. Joseph’s Field 4080 Pine Street, Thorndike, MA

Athol Red Raiders @ Mahar Regional Senators 10:00AM

                Location: Mahar Regional High School

Holyoke Knights @ South Hadley Tigers 10:00AM

                Location: South Hadley High School

Franklin Tech Eagles @ Pioneer Valley Regional Panthers 10:00AM

                Location: Pioneer Valley Regional School

Westfield Bombers @ Minnechaug Regional Falcons 10:00AM

                Location: Minnechaug Regional High School

Chicopee Pacers @ Chicopee Comp Colts 10:30AM

                Location: Chicopee Comprehensive High School

Greenfield Green Wave @ Turners Falls 10:30AM

                Location: Turners Falls High School

 

Show up to support your local team!

