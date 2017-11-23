Local adoption center holding Black Friday sales on small pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday deals are not just for toys, clothing and other household items, Dakin Humane Society is offering a Black Friday of their own.



On Friday, both of Dakin’s Adoptions Centers in Springfield and Leverett will open their doors at 12:30 p.m. and offer Black Friday discounts.

The adoptions costs for adult cats will be reduced to $5 and the cost for small animals will be reduced 50 percent.

The Leverett Adoption Center will be open until 4:30 p.m., Springfield will remain open an hour later.

