Knights of Columbus preparing thousands of Thanksgiving meals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As they do every year, the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will feed thousands of people from across our community.

This is the 27th year that the Knights have prepared Thanksgiving meals, which are served at the Castle of Knights banquet hall on Memorial Drive. Preparations actually began on Monday, and continued through Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, volunteers came in during the very early morning hours Thursday to put everything together.

In addition to serving a community dinner, the Knights of Columbus will also deliver thousands of meals to people throughout western Massachusetts who have a hard time leaving their homes, or will be away from their family this holiday. Additionally, they helped prepare meals for Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke, which is having their own community dinner at noon.

The Thanksgiving meal at the Castle of Knights, which is located at 1599 Memorial Drive, will take place between noon and 2:00 P.M.